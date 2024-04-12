PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Spector sold 26,451 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $1,307,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

