Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $81.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

