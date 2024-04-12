Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

