Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 882,983 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 882,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

