Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

