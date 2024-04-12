Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,489 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

