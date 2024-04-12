Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 288,606 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288,606 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth $96,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

