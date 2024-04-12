Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,160 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 1,514,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

