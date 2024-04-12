Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,948. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

