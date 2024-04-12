Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

