Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,286 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

