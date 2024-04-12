Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 291,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

