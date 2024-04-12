Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $625.11. 1,076,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $270.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

