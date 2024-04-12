Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,424 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SDY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

