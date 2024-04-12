Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 12,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,821. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.