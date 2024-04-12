Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. 917,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

