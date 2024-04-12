Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,446 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

