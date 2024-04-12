Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 1,515,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

