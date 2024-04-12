Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a market cap of $694.82 million, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

