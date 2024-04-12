Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

