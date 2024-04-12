Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Scotiabank

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.21.

NYSE PSX opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

