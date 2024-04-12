Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. 522,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

