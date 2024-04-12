Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $165.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.