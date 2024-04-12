Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE opened at $412.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

