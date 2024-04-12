Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $726.16. The company had a trading volume of 378,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,847. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $729.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.48.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

