Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

