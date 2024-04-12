Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $230.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.00.

PXD stock opened at $274.70 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $275.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,857,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,709 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $258,634,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,414 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

