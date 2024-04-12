Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,800. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

