Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DNMR

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.