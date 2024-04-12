Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 1,460,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

