Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 323,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,302. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.