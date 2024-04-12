Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,935.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,935 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 1,927 ($24.39), with a volume of 112649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.72).
PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.11) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.54) to GBX 1,883 ($23.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Plus500’s payout ratio is 2,631.58%.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
