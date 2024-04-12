Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.46 on Monday. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

