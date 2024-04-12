PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 88000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPX Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.