Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

