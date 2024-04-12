Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 11,608 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

