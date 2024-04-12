Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,422 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

