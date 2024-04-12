Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Invests $5.51 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.