Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

