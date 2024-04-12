Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 76,655 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

