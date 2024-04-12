Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $33.55 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.