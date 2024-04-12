Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

