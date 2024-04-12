Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

