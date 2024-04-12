Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 120,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

