Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

