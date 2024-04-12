Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PGR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.56.

NYSE PGR opened at $202.10 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

