Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Down 0.4%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 15,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.