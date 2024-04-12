Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Down 0.4%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 15,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
