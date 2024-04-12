ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

