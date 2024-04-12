ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

