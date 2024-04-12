Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

