Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 323.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,518.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

